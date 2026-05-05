First Mall-Based YAKAP Clinic in CL Opens in Angeles City

The first mall-based PhilHealth YAKAP Clinic in Central Luzon was recently launched at the Soliman Paroli Eye Center in Newpoint Mall, Angeles City.

The PhilHealth YAKAP Program aims to bring affordable healthcare closer to the people.

The center offers free medical check-ups, health screenings, laboratory services, and medicines.

The Soliman Paroli Eye Center, a tenant at Newpoint Mall, is the first facility in the region to be accredited under the YAKAP Program.

Residents of Angeles City and adjacent areas are encouraged to visit the Soliman Paroli Eye Center on the 2nd Floor of Newpoint Mall and take advantage of the program.