Fresh out of school with that treasured diploma. You work your way through the labyrinth of job opportunities and offers. And wholla! You're in and in no time at all, your first---and memorable---paycheck lands in your hands!

That first paycheck marks more than a career milestone—it’s the start of financial freedom. Usually, it calls for a celebration. Questions on what to do with it pop up. Now and suddenly, you can finally spend on things you’ve long wanted like food trips and travel with friends, concert tickets, and those online finds you’ve been gatekeeping in your cart for months.

Then the quizzical: How do you keep some of that hard-earned money for your future?

With prices going up and cashless payments just a tap away, it makes it easier to overspend without noticing it. In fact, global studies show that the cost of living is a top concern among the young workforce, with many feeling financially insecure despite already earning their income.

This is why experts, particularly BDO Unibank, say the best time to start building smart money habits is now, starting from your first paycheck.

Turn small savings into smart habits

Saving doesn’t mean giving up everything you enjoy. Financial planners often recommend the simple approach of “saving before spending”. Whether it’s P300 or P500, setting aside a portion of every paycheck first, even in small amounts, helps you build a habit that lasts.

Over time, these small steps add up. An emergency fund gives you backup when unexpected expenses come up. Regular savings help you work toward bigger goals like travel, further studies, starting a business, or eventually buying your own car or home.

BDO: Your first account

Opening your first account is now easy, simple and secure with BDO’s paperless processes. At the branch, you can get started quickly through the Account Assist Kiosk, where you can open an account or explore other bank products with ease. Choose between an ATM savings or a passbook account, whatever works best for how you track your money.

BDO’s branch innovations are built to save you time. You can schedule your visit ahead through Online Branch Booking so you spend less time waiting.

Inside the branch, the Service Account Machine lets you key in transactions faster while the Universal Teller Machine enables passbook updates, check deposits, and cardless transactions, without the need to line up at the counter. And if you have questions, BDO branch staff are always ready to help.

Building your future one paycheck at a time

Everyone’s money journey begins somewhere. For many young professionals, it starts with saving a portion of that first paycheck and learning how to handle money with confidence. With the right tools and a reliable banking partner, growing your future becomes easier to navigate.

Your first paycheck? Make it count. Start saving today by opening your first account at your nearest BDO branch or explore your options on the BDO website. (Jovi T. De Leon)