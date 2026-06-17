Fresh out of school with that treasured diploma. You work your way through the labyrinth of job opportunities and offers. And wholla! You're in and in no time at all, your first---and memorable---paycheck lands in your hands!
That first paycheck marks more than a career milestone—it’s the start of financial freedom. Usually, it calls for a celebration. Questions on what to do with it pop up. Now and suddenly, you can finally spend on things you’ve long wanted like food trips and travel with friends, concert tickets, and those online finds you’ve been gatekeeping in your cart for months.
Then the quizzical: How do you keep some of that hard-earned money for your future?
With prices going up and cashless payments just a tap away, it makes it easier to overspend without noticing it. In fact, global studies show that the cost of living is a top concern among the young workforce, with many feeling financially insecure despite already earning their income.
This is why experts, particularly BDO Unibank, say the best time to start building smart money habits is now, starting from your first paycheck.
Turn small savings into smart habits
Saving doesn’t mean giving up everything you enjoy. Financial planners often recommend the simple approach of “saving before spending”. Whether it’s P300 or P500, setting aside a portion of every paycheck first, even in small amounts, helps you build a habit that lasts.
Over time, these small steps add up. An emergency fund gives you backup when unexpected expenses come up. Regular savings help you work toward bigger goals like travel, further studies, starting a business, or eventually buying your own car or home.
BDO: Your first account
Opening your first account is now easy, simple and secure with BDO’s paperless processes. At the branch, you can get started quickly through the Account Assist Kiosk, where you can open an account or explore other bank products with ease. Choose between an ATM savings or a passbook account, whatever works best for how you track your money.
BDO’s branch innovations are built to save you time. You can schedule your visit ahead through Online Branch Booking so you spend less time waiting.
Inside the branch, the Service Account Machine lets you key in transactions faster while the Universal Teller Machine enables passbook updates, check deposits, and cardless transactions, without the need to line up at the counter. And if you have questions, BDO branch staff are always ready to help.
Building your future one paycheck at a time
Everyone’s money journey begins somewhere. For many young professionals, it starts with saving a portion of that first paycheck and learning how to handle money with confidence. With the right tools and a reliable banking partner, growing your future becomes easier to navigate.
Your first paycheck? Make it count. Start saving today by opening your first account at your nearest BDO branch or explore your options on the BDO website. (Jovi T. De Leon)
YUPPIE?
You’re in. Got that desired job, first paycheck, and the perks. Congratulations! You’re now officially a young urban professional or in the corporate world jargon, a yuppie!
As a yuppie, you’ve got to dream big. Make things possible even as those visions can feel far away when you’re just starting out, like driving your own car, going home to your own condo, or turning your passion into a business of your own.
But don’t be disheartened. You’re a yuppie! One whose dreams, goals, then achievements, reflect independence, progress, and the future you’re working hard to build.
For yuppies, these goals go beyond finances. They’re lifestyle upgrades and they’re already happening. More yuppies in their 20s and 30s are moving past the “save and wait” mindset. They’re pairing smart borrowing with their savings, so they can live the life they want now, not someday.
Comes BDO Unibank to make those plans work and dreams into reality with loan solutions available for your vehicle, home, or business needs that can help you make your plans happen.
Taking the driver’s seat
For a yuppie like you, owning a car—be it a trendy EV or a functional family vehicle—fits seamlessly into a modern city-smart lifestyle, offering freedom from long commutes, easier travel to work or client meetings, and the flexibility to move on your own schedule.
Use the Auto Loan calculator to estimate your monthly amortization based on your budget and preferred car. You can also get prequalified to check how much you can borrow—so you can plan your next car with confidence.
Opening the door to your own home
One of life’s most fulfilling moments is getting a key to your own home. Whether you’re single or married, owning a home gives you a place you can truly call your own—while also putting your money into something that grows in value over time, instead of paying rent.
BDO Home Loan lets you borrow up to 80% of the property’s appraised value, with fixed-rate options of up to 10 years and loan terms of up to 25 years. It’s designed to fit your income today while helping you gradually build ownership of your home over time.
Powering your home with solar
In this time of almost year-round sun, solar panels are a smart upgrade—helping lower your monthly electricity bills and reduce your long-term home expenses.
BDO also offers solar financing options. Existing homeowners can tap into their home equity to fund installation and improvements, while new homebuyers can include solar upgrades as part of their home.
Being your own boss
If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, pursue further education, or invest in equipment that will grow your business, a BDO Multipurpose Loan can help you make it happen.
You can borrow from P1 million up to P20 million (up to 70% of your collateral’s appraised value), with loan terms up to 10 years. Whether it’s for solar investment to keep operations running without interruption, business expansion, renovating a space, or leveling up your skills–BDO keeps your business growing.
For yuppies and go-getters, achieving big plans is no longer a distant goal. Whether it’s a car, a home, or a business, BDO can help turn your plans into reality.
Smash it, yuppie! Visit participating BDO branches to find the financing option tailored that fits your goals. (Jovi T. De Leon)
BUDDING ENTREP?
From that first paycheck to that yuppie journey, you’re now thinking of becoming your own boss. You’re rearing to move forward and higher, level up and dive into your own business, a start up, a budding entrepreneur.
Wisdom from the biz wiz: Every business starts with a hustle. What begins as a passion project like an online shop or a small food stall can grow into something bigger, opening doors to opportunities and challenges.
As it takes root and the enterprise buds, so do the demands behind the scenes: tracking payments, paying employees, and managing suppliers. What once felt simple can become more complex when processes are still manual.
That’s why many budding entrepreneurs and start ups are turning to digital tools that make everyday operations easier and more reliable.
Making day-to-day operations simpler
For Carlo Nazareno, BDO Senior Vice President and head of Cash Management Services, growing businesses need systems that keep pace: “The first hurdle is to transform that hustle into a scalable business. But when that happens, our clients quickly realize that cash flow management has become one of the most critical and time-consuming parts of operating a business.”
Instead of spending hours on paperwork, entrepreneurs can now use digital cash management tools to handle payroll, supplier payments, and cash flow monitoring automatically.
BDO’s Cash Management Services (CMS) for SMEs are designed to streamline key functions such as payroll processing, check disbursements, and cash flow monitoring. These solutions help reduce errors, improve accuracy, and minimize the time spent on administrative work.
Automation frees business owners to focus more on what they do best: serving customers, improving products, and expanding their reach.
Seeing the bigger picture
One of the biggest advantages of digital cash management is real-time visibility. Entrepreneurs can instantly see how money moves through their business, spot risks before they become problems, and identify opportunities for growth.
Greater visibility also helps reduce uncertainty. Instead of reacting to financial issues after they happen, they can take a more proactive approach to managing their cash flow.
Building for the long term
“Business owners today are more dynamic and ambitious,” shares Grace Caguioa, SVP and unit head for BDO-CMS, SME Segment. “They need digital banking solutions that can keep up with their pace while giving them peace of mind that their finances are in order.”
Beyond tools, support also matters. Having access to financial advice, loan options and reliable services means entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate challenges alone. BDO’s branches are highly accessible, and on request, branch officers can arrange for specialized consultation with financial experts.
If you’re a budding entrep who’s ready to explore solutions designed to make business simpler and more efficient, visit your nearest BDO branch to learn more about BDO’s CMS-SME packages. (Jovi T. De Leon)