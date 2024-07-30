Fish from Pampanga still safe -- Gov assures

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda assured the public that fish catches from Pampanga's coastal towns remain safe as of Tuesday, July 30.

The governor issued the statement amid the recent oil spill in Bataan province.

Pineda led a coordination meeting among coastal towns in this city on Tuesday.

He instructed concerned agencies, local government units, and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to prepare interventions to mitigate the effects of the spill.

The oil spill was caused by the Motor Tanker Terra Nova, which was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said that if the oil spill reaches Pampanga, it will affect the coastal towns of Lubao, Macabebe, and Sasmuan, with an estimated loss of ?45 million within 22 days.

The spill may also impact the towns of Masantol and Minalin, affecting around 5,000 fisherfolk in these five towns.

“This morning, I spoke with the Bantay Dagat of Bataan. They surveyed our area, and as of now, it is still clear,” Pineda assured.

If the spill reaches Pampanga, it could affect approximately 150 hectares of mangroves and potentially damage vital marine habitats in Sasmuan, including the Bangkung Malapad EcoTourism Area and the Sasmuan Fish Sanctuary.