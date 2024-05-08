Fish processors undergo food production training

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Fish processors from the City of Balanga and municipalities of Pilar, Orani, and Dinalupihan in attended a two-day training aimed to improve skills in basic food hygiene and good manufacturing practices.

The program was implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Bataan Peninsula State University.

The training is expected to empower beneficiaries to understand and implement food safety standards effectively, the DOST said.

The agency said the program will enhance the fish producers' businesses while also contributing to the overall health, safety, and well-being of consumers.

Pilar, Orani, and Dinalupihan are producers of smoked fish or tinapa, and dried fish or tuyo.

These towns are leading in the fish processing industry in Bataan.