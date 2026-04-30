FISHERFOLK CATCH THE 3 Ps

For Jose Cabanza, Jr. of Barangay La Huerta in Parañaque, fishing and hauling a good catch is his means of putting food on the table and seeing to the basic needs of the family.

He wakes up before dawn breaks to prepare his fishing equipment before heading to Manila Bay by sunrise to haul in his catch for the day. But not every day is a good day. Like any other forms of livelihood, the fisheries and aquatics sector faces challenges, too.

“Pabago-bago po [ang kita] katulad ngayon, medyo may sama ng tubig, namamatay ang ibang tahong (My earnings fluctuate. Recently, some mussels are dying due to poor water conditions),” Jose said.

Seeing this, the City Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquatic Services Office of the City Government of Parañaque, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and BDO Foundation forged a partnership for a financial education program that will equip fisherfolk like Jose with the knowledge and tools to better manage their finances amid the challenges faced by the sector.

“They need technical knowledge to improve their lives,” said Amie Hernandez, OIC of the Parañaque City Agri Office. “This partnership actually seals that intention. And someday, our people will be more than capable of managing their financial capacity or their resources.”