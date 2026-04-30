FISHERFOLK CATCH THE 3 Ps

For Jose Cabanza, Jr. of Barangay La Huerta in Parañaque, fishing and hauling a good catch is his means of putting food on the table and seeing to the basic needs of the family.
He wakes up before dawn breaks to prepare his fishing equipment before heading to Manila Bay by sunrise to haul in his catch for the day. But not every day is a good day. Like any other forms of livelihood, the fisheries and aquatics sector faces challenges, too.
“Pabago-bago po [ang kita] katulad ngayon, medyo may sama ng tubig, namamatay ang ibang tahong (My earnings fluctuate. Recently, some mussels are dying due to poor water conditions),” Jose said.
Seeing this, the City Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquatic Services Office of the City Government of Parañaque, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and BDO Foundation forged a partnership for a financial education program that will equip fisherfolk like Jose with the knowledge and tools to better manage their finances amid the challenges faced by the sector.
“They need technical knowledge to improve their lives,” said Amie Hernandez, OIC of the Parañaque City Agri Office. “This partnership actually seals that intention. And someday, our people will be more than capable of managing their financial capacity or their resources.”
Catching the 3 Ps
In his message of support, BDO Foundation president Mario Deriquito shared “3 Ps” that illustrate what the financial education program is all about: partnership, practical knowledge, and preparedness.
“Kung marunong po ang mga tao na mamahala sa kanilang kinikita, nagiging matatag po sila (If people know how to manage their finances, they become resilient),” Deriquito said.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also lauded the partnership as it supports its whole-of-society approach to financial education.
“This collaboration shows what is possible when the public and private sectors, such as BDO Foundation, work hand-in-hand for the good of our communities,” said BSP Economic and Financial Learning Office director Marianne Santos.
The financial education program was launched recently in a ceremonial event held at the Parañaque city hall. Present were leaders of fishing cooperatives in the city, key stakeholders from other sectors, and representatives from the BSP and BDO Foundation. Also in attendance were Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez and District 1 representative Eric Olivarez.
Other beneficiaries, like Mary Jane Gutierrez, a vendor at Parañaque’s Bulungan Seafood Market, are also looking forward to the financial education program.
“Nag-iipon po kasi talaga kami mag-asawa pero sabi ko parang mas maganda may matututunan pa. Gusto ko po matutunan yung proper na pag-iipon sa bangko (My husband and I are already saving, but we want to learn more. I want to understand the proper way of saving in a bank),” she said. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
SHARING IS REWARDING
Sharing. There is no better deed in this world, an act that brings joy, happiness and often, rewards in various forms.
Wise men put it: "Sharing is caring." "Sharing is a wonderful thing, especially to those you've shared with.” And to Leonard Nimoy, it comes back to the sharer in a hundred different ways: "The miracle is this: The more we share the more we have."
Truly, sharing is rewarding. Especially with BDO Unibank Inc.’s BDO Pay, the app that makes life easier for everyone, one that is worth sharing and partaking in.
With BDO Pay, your next cash reward is just a ‘share’ away with the ‘Refer a Friend Promo.’
Simply by sharing, you can earn cash rewards of up to ₱1,000 per month together with your family and friends, aside from the rewarding, simpler, faster, secure and convenient way of handling handling daily transactions from your phone in a blink of an eye.
Sharing made rewarding
If you’re already a BDO Pay user, you can invite your friends and family with BDO accounts to download the app using your Referral Code until June 30, 2026
Turn referrals into cash in 3 easy steps:
1. Open your BDO Pay app, click “More” and then the "Refer a Friend" icon
2. Click the copy button or "Invite Friends" to share the referral code
3. Select which messaging app to use to share the Referral Code
After the referred client receives the Referral Code, he/she can download and sign up for BDO Pay, and then input the Referral Code to complete the sign-up process.
When they register and enter your code, both of you receive ₱50 cash credits—a simple bonus that quickly adds up when shared with the people you spend time with every day.
Beyond referrals, BDO Pay keeps everyday payments more convenient. You can Scan QR to pay merchants directly from your BDO credit card or bank account, split group bills down to the centavo, pay bills to over 2,100 billers with no fees, and send money to other BDO accounts for free or to other banks and digital wallets for only ₱10.
For BDO credit card holders, the app provides an extra layer of safety. Lock and unlock your credit card instantly, manage credit card services, explore installment offers, and continue earning rewards points from your purchases. Through BDO Pay, you can also access exclusive BDO Deals, redeem Rewards Peso Points for e-gifts, or convert points to pay your bill.
Even without a BDO account, you can start using the app by opening a BDO Basic Account with no initial deposit or maintaining balance.
Ready to enjoy and share the rewards? Download BDO Pay today on the App Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), or Huawei AppGallery (HarmonyOS).
Turn shared moments into cash rewards. Make your hang out with friends more fun and rewarding with BDO Pay’s Refer a Friend Promo! (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)