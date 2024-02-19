Fisherfolk get multifilament nets from BFAR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region III (BFAR-3) awarded 300 multifilament nets to fisherfolk of Sasmuan town recently.

Sasmuan Mayor Catalina Mendoza Cabrera and BFAR-3 Director Wilfredo Cruz led the distribution of livelihood assistance to the fishermen.

Cruz said the program aims to equip fishermen with necessary equipment to improve their production and increase their income.

He added that it is part of BFAR’s program to enhance the economic conditions of the fishing communities across the country.

Cabrera thanked the bureau for its continued support to the fishing sector of their municipality.

She said the collaborative efforts between BFAR-3 and the local government is helpful in addressing the needs of the local fishing community.