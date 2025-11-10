Fisherman rescued in Subic

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued a fisherman from the raging waters of Subic Bay on Monday morning, November 10, 2025.

SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator (SDA) for Port Operations Ronnie Yambao identified the victim as Ceasar BroÒola, a 58, of Sitio Agusuhin, Cawag, Subic Zambales.

The fisherman was rescued after his boat capsized at the West Breakbulk Head Marine Terminal NSD.

After he was examined by Dr. Arlene Cesa of the SBMA Public Health and Services Department (PHSD), BroÒola was escorted and turned over by the PCG to the local government of Subic.