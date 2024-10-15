Fishers find P14.6-M shabu in Bataan, Zambales waters

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Fishermen on Monday, October 14 turned over to authorities some 2,150 grams of suspected shabu worth P14.62 million reportedly recovered in the waters off Zambales and Bataan provinces.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon said that eight fishermen from Barangay Matain in Subic, Zambales, found two plastic bags containing roughly 1,800 grams of suspected shabu worth P12.24 million, floating near Lubang Island.

Later that day at around 7:04 pm, a fisherman from Barangay Camaya in Mariveles, Bataan, recovered a plastic bag containing around 350 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.38 million.

The recovered drugs, turned over to PDEA Zambales and Bataan, will be transferred to the PDEA National Headquarters for further profiling.

PDEA Zambales and Bataan have launched a joint investigation to determine the origin of the drugs and possible links between the incidents.

Meanwhile, in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija province, the PDEA arrested five suspects during a buy-bust operation in Purok 6, Barangay San Jose Sur, on Sunday, October 13.

The agency identified the suspects as Dolly Ramos, 43; Niko Ramos, 27; Rolando Ramos, 62; Dan Ramos, 25; and Deinniel Canlas, 26, all from Purok 6 of the said barangay.

The PDEA said 14 pieces of sachets containing more or less 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money, were confiscated from the suspects.

They are now facing charges in court for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.