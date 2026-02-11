Floating hospital set to visit Pampanga coastal villages

Health officials and personnel in Pampanga are now preparing the province's first floating hospital, which is expected to visit coastal villages to provide medical services.

Provincial Health Office (PHO) Dr. Dax Tidula led the dry run of the facility on Wednesday, Feb. 11 with at least 60 patients receiving health services.

The newly-constructed 112-square-meter floating clinic is also expected to provide primary healthcare services to remote and flood-prone areas in the province.

These. include laboratory diagnostics such as X-ray and ultrasound, dental care, electrocardiogram (ECG), minor medical and surgical procedures, OB-Gyne consultations for prenatal and maternal care, and access to prescription and maintenance medicines through an on-board pharmacy.

To support its operations in isolated or waterlogged areas, the facility is also fitted with a dedicated sewage treatment system and a water pumping unit.