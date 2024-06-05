Flood control project in Bataan completed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---A P47.23-million flood control structure in Dinalupihan town, Bataan province has been completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The agency said the 395-meter structure was constructed along a tributary creek of the Colo River in Barangay Colo to ensure the safety of nearby communities during the rainy season.

The reinforced concrete flood-mitigating structure on both sides of Barangay Colo Creek was built according to standards, filled, and laid out with rebars.

The DPWH added that clearing operations were conducted to remove silt and debris and correct the grade and elevation of the creek bed.

“Flood risk management is essential in raising the standard of living and promoting the development of the community. This project, built to prevent flooding and reduce damage to crops and properties, stands as a notable development in our continuous effort to enhance public safety against natural disasters. The infrastructure will contribute to the economic development of the area and improve the standard of living for residents in the village and nearby towns,” the agency said.

Funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, the project represents the agency’s ongoing efforts to improve public safety against natural disasters in the province.