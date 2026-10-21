Flood drill held in Lubao town

Personnel of the Lubao Municipal Police Station (MPS), in coordination with the local government and other emergency response agencies, conducted a flood drill in Barangay Sto. Cristo, Lubao, Pampanga, on October 20, 2026.

The town police said the activity is expected to strengthen disaster preparedness and improve emergency response capabilities.

The activity, which started at 6 a.m. on said date, was led by Lieutenant Colonel Dederick M. Relativo, chief of police of Lubao MPS.

The Lubao Local Government Unit (LGU), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) assisted in the exercise.

Relativo said the drill aimed to enhance the agencies' coordination and preparedness in responding to flooding and other emergencies, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

During the simulation, participating agencies demonstrated emergency coordination, evacuation procedures, rescue operations, and the delivery of immediate assistance to affected residents.

The local police said the exercise also provided an opportunity to assess existing emergency response protocols, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen cooperation among government agencies and emergency responders to ensure a prompt and organized response during actual flooding incidents.