CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PamCham) has called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to spearhead the development of a province-wide masterplan to mitigate flooding in Pampanga.

In his letter to DPWH Region III (DPWH-3) Director Roseller A. Tolentino dated August 19, 2024, PamCham past president and current director for Infrastructure Development Rene Romero stressed the need to have an integrated flood mitigation strategy for upstream and downstream areas.

Romero cited the severe flooding recently experienced by residents in the capital city and nearby towns as reason for the appeal.

In a recent meeting with San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag, DPWH-3 Assistant Director Melquiades H. Sto. Domingo presented a flood mitigation plan focused on the City of San Fernando.

But Romero stressed that efforts targeting only the capital city will fall short without a coordinated strategy for the entire province.

“A contiguous plan covering the entire province is necessary to effectively manage water flow and protect both urban and rural communities from future flood risks,” Romero said.

He urged the DPWH to lead this initiative and assured the agency of PamCham's support.

“We respectfully urge your office to consider taking the lead in coordinating this comprehensive effort, and we assure you of our full support in this initiative,” Romero said.

PamCham’s letter to DPWH-3 was acknowledged by PamCham President Teresa David-Carlos.

She expressed her support on the advocacy for a comprehensive plan to safeguard urban and rural communities from flooding.

Caluag echoed the business sector's call, saying that a masterplan will benefit cities and municipalities in the province.

She noted that the drainage masterplan and the upcoming Sagip Ilog project in the city will not be as effective if the downstream water channels are not functioning properly.

“Dapat kabuuan ang approach natin dahil babara o baka magbackflow din sa atin dito kung hindi maayos ang sa ibang lugar,” the mayor said.