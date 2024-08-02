Flooded barangays in Pampanga down to 52

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --The Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that the flooded areas in Pampanga due to the recent rains brought by Typhoon Carina have now decreased to 52, as of press time.

These include 15 barangays in Masantol town, 24 barangays in Macabebe, three barangays in the City of San Fernando, five in Minalin, one in San Simon and four in Candaba.

It is expected that flood water will recede as the weather improves.

Families in evacuation centers are now down to 724, according to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

Some 2,919 individuals are still housed in 61 evacuation centers in flooded towns.

Government reports show that some P65,411,651 worth of assistance, in terms of food items and other relief and survival materials, have been distributed to families affected by the flooding.