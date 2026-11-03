Flooded cemeteries restrict Undas traditions

The annual visit to departed loved ones' graves in Masantol town turned into heartbreak as floodwaters and thick mud left tombs inaccessible for lighting candles and offering prayers.

In one of the town’s private memorial parks, several graves were submerged, with some tombstones no longer visible above the floodwater.

“Paano pa kami makakapunta sa puntod sa taas ng tubig? Maliban sa dumi ng tubig, baka may ahas na diyan,” said a resident who tried to visit the tomb of his mother.

Other burial plots were completely covered by floodwaters and mud, leaving families unable to locate the resting places of their relatives following multiple rounds of road elevation projects.

The situation left many residents saddened and disheartened, as they could only look at the flooded cemeteries.

For some individuals, the difficulty went beyond being unable to light candles. They could not even find where their loved ones were buried.

“Matagal ng nakalubog diyan. Marami pang mga puntod diyan sa ilalim ng tubig sa mga apartment. Sisisid ka kung gusto mo makita,” said a resident living near the cemetery.

To provide families with a place to pay their respects, the local government established a common memorial site in front of the cemeteries.

This was the second year that the local government established such a place in response to the situation in some cemeteries.

The move aims to provide residents an area to light candles and offer prayers.