Flooded Pampanga villages reach 140

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said that 140 barangays across 13 towns and cities in the province are now flooded.

The office added that 375 families are now staying in different evacuation centers.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) reported that 86,096 families were affected by flooding.

The figure equates to approximately 252,202 individuals.

Around 375 families, or 1,439 individuals, are currently housed in 34 evacuation centers throughout Pampanga.

Most of the evacuated families are from Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Mexico, and the City of San Fernando.

The PDRRMO also reported that five barangays in San Simon, five barangays in Arayat, one barangay in Bacolor and one in Candaba are now submerged.

The barangays of Paligui and Colgante in Apalit town, as well as Barangay Lagundi in Mexico town, are also affected by flood.

Some 31 barangays in Lubao town are currently flooded, along with 12 barangays in Sasmuan and seven barangays in Santo Tomas town.

The Municipal Government of Minalin reported that 15 barangays in its area are flooded due to the incessant rains.

In the City of San Fernando, approximately 15 villages are now under floodwater.

Some 19 barangays in Macabebe and 26 barangays in Masantol are also flooded.