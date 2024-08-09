Flooded villages down to 41

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --The number of flooded barangays in Pampanga have decreased to 41 as flood waters continue to recede due to relatively good weather.

The Provincial Government of Pampanga said that only the towns of Macabebe, Masantol and San Simon have flooded villages.

In Macabebe town some 24 barangays are still in an average of a foot deep floodwater due to rains and hightide.

In Masantol town, some 16 barangays remained under floodwater.

San Simon town reported that Barangay Dela Paz is the only remaining flooded barangay.

Families previously housed in various evacuation centers in Pampanga have also returned to their respective homes.

Currently, there are only 24 families or 79 people still staying in evacuation centers.

The families are from Guagua, San Simon and Candaba.

The total assistance to flooding victims in the last two weeks have reached ?70,746,075, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.