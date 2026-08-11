Flooded villages reach 291 as of August 10

The number of flooded barangays in 17 areas in Pampanga increased to 291 as of Monday, August 10, 2026

This was brought about by the combined effects of Tropical Depression “Luis,” Tropical Depression “Maymay” and the enhanced southwest monsoon, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

The figure was reported in Situational Report No. 22, issued at 7 pm on August 10, 2026.

The PDRRMC cited reports from city and municipal government disaster risk reduction and management offices.

Flooding was reported in several municipalities, with water reaching as high as 11 feet in portions of San Agustin, Candaba.

In Bacolor, flooding reached 7 to 8 feet in Tinajero, while portions of Cabetican recorded up to 5 feet of floodwater.

The report also recorded flooding of up to 6.5 feet in Magumbali, Candaba, 5.5 feet in Caduang Tete and Tacasan in Macabebe, and 5 feet in San Pablo, Guagua.

In Magalang, several portions of the 27 barangays were flooded, generally at depths of about 1 to 3 feet.

The local government of Guagua reported flooding ranging from 1 to 4.5 feet in affected areas.

The Lubao municipal government recorded flooding of up to 4 feet in several barangays.

The PDRRMC said the flooding was caused by continuous rainfall, high tide, overflowing rivers and creeks, clogged drainage systems, water coming from upstream and other factors.

The report said the Pampanga River Basin is being monitored. As of 5 p.m. on August 10, water levels reached 8.20 meters in Arayat, above its red or critical threshold of 8 meters.

In Candaba, water along the channel reached 5.60 meters, also above its 5-meter critical level.

The report said 4.55 meters was recorded in Zaragoza, exceeding its 4-meter orange or alarm threshold.

Sulipan registered 2.90 meters, above its 2.6-meter yellow alert level.

The flooding affected 210,516 families or 662,827 persons across the province.

The PDRRMC also recorded 1,418 families or 5,353 transferred to evacuation centers.