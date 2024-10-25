Flooded villages rise to 31

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said that some 130 families or 370 individuals are currently staying in evacuation centers as the number of flooded barangays in Pampanga has swelled to 31.

Reports from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office said the families have transferred to three evacuation centers.

Most of the affected families are from the towns of Lubao, Arayat and Masantol.

As of press time, some 17 barangays of Masantol are submerged with an average height of 1 to 1.5 feet in certain areas.

Flood-prone Macabebe town also reported flooding in six of its barangays.

Some five barangays of Minalin are also currently flooded along with one barangay in Santo Tomas town.

The City of San Fernando also reported flooding in Barangays Pandaras and Maimpis as of this posting.

The PDRRMO report added that some 6,460 families or some 21, 144 individuals were affected by flooding in Lubao, Arayat and Mansantol.