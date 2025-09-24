Flooded villages rise to 67, 130-K residents affected

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Wednesday reported that at least 67 barangays in nine Pampanga towns and cities are now flooded, with at least 40,301 families (129,951 individuals) affected as of press time.

The PDRRMO said the flooding was caused by continuous rains, high tide, and fluvial flooding brought about by the combined effects of Tropical Storm “Opong,” Tropical Depression “Mirasol,” Severe Tropical Storm “Nando,” and the southwest monsoon.

Masantol town recorded the most affected residents with 24,045 families or 75,943 persons from 26 barangays.

Macabebe followed with 11,495 families or 39,937 individuals in 17 barangays affected by floods.

Floodwaters ranged from one to more than five feet in some low-lying communities, the PDRRMO reported.

As of Wednesday noon, 87 families or 288 individuals are staying in 13 evacuation centers across the province.

Classes at all levels in public and private schools were suspended all over the province.

Work in government offices was suspended in Macabebe, the PDRRMO added.