Floodings affect 177K Pampanga residents

Flooding has affected 92 barangays in 12 areas in Pampanga as continuous monsoon rains battered the province on Sunday, August 9.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), in its Situational Report No. 17, issued at 8 a.m. on Sunday, said floodwaters reached as high as 5.5 feet in Tacasan, Macabebe.

Macabebe and Masantol towns recorded massive flooding, with water levels in affected areas ranging from one to 5.5 feet.

Local officials attributed the flooding to continuous rainfall, high tide and water coming from upstream areas.

A separate report from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) showed that 59,462 families or 177,666 people were affected across 85 barangays as of 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Macabebe accounted for 66,725 affected people, while Masantol recorded 52,093.

Other flood-affected towns included Minalin, Porac and Sasmuan.

At least 292 people from 73 families had been evacuated to four evacuation centers in Bacolor, Mexico, Minalin and Santo Tomas.

Two roads were also reported impassable to light vehicles: Kalsadang Bayu Road in Masantol and the Sta. Monica-Assumpta road toward North Grove in San Simon.

River monitoring stations showed elevated water levels, with Zaragoza reaching 4.35 meters, above its 4-meter orange alarm threshold.

Arayat registered 5.90 meters, above its 5-meter yellow alert level.

The PDRRMC Operations Center and Command and Control Center remained activated 24/7.

Response equipment and personnel are on standby as monitoring across the province continues.

Classes in public and private schools in Arayat were suspended on August 10 due to the prevailing weather conditions.