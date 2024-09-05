Floods affect 65K families

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 23,197 families which account for more than 65,599 individuals were affected by flooding in Pampanga due to Typhoon Enteng and the monsoon rains.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) in Pampanga.

Most of the affected families are from the City of San Fernando; and the towns of Candaba, Macabebe and Masantol.

Despite the large number of flooded areas, only 17 families have been moved to four evacuation centers, as of press time.

The evacuees include 12 families from the City of San Fernando and five in Macabebe town.

The flooding has left some 62 barangays in the province flooded, according to reports from various city and municipal disaster risk reduction and management offices.

The flooded areas include 26 barangays in Masantol, 12 in Macabebe, and three in Santo Tomas.

Flooded barangays in Candaba town have also increased to 16 due to the monsoon rains and water draining from upstream areas.

Minalin town also reported flooding in four of its barangays.

Three barangays in the City of San Fernando were flooded, the local government said.

Barangay Santa Cruz in San Simon town is also flooded as of press time.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) disclosed that some P3.9 million worth of rice crops in Candaba town were destroyed by the typhoon and continuous rains.