Floods disrupts power, water supply in 6 Pampanga towns

Floodwaters have disrupted or power and water services in six towns in Pampanga.

The Pampanga III Electric Cooperative (PELCO-3) announced on Sunday, August 30, that power interruptions affect Sto. Tomas, Minalin, Apalit, San Simon, Macabebe and Masantol.

The cooperative said three of its substations in Sto. Tomas, Apalit and Masantol were flooded. This, prompted the temporary shutdown of power supply in affected areas for the safety of residents.

Power in Sto. Tomas was cut off on Saturday, August 28, and had yet to be restored at noon on Monday.

PELCO-3 said power supply will be restored once floodwaters recede, safe enough to resume operations at the affected substations.

The flooding also prompted water service providers to warn of possible interruption or reduced water supply as some pumping stations were affected and may lose power.

Residents appealed for immediate government intervention to resolve the issues.

They said these basic necessities are crucial for survival and daily life.