Floodwaters submerge all 26 villages in Masantol

Floodwaters have submerged all 26 barangays in Masantol as of Monday, August 10, 2026, due to continuous heavy rains, high tide and the large volume of water coming from upstream areas, according to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

This was learned from Paul Vincent G. Magat of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Authorities have conducted preemptive evacuation operations

Evacuees are currently staying at the Bebe Anac Evacuation Center at Masantol Elementary School and other evacuation centers.

As of noon Monday, an estimated 74 families in Masantol had been evacuated and reported to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office for immediate assistance.

Magat said one of their challenges is convincing affected families to evacuate.

He said some residents are reluctant to leave because they want to protect their homes and livelihoods.

Magat said the local government may allow the father or a member of the family to remain while vulnerable family members are evacuated to safer areas.

Meanwhile, some stranded commuters in Masantol were provided free transportation by personnel of the Philippine Army’s 70th Infantry Battalion.

First Lieutenant Jazz-Martin L. Delos Santos, Executive Officer of 70th IB Charlie Company, said two KM 250 military trucks were deployed to assist residents affected by the flooding.

One truck was provided by the PAbwhile the other one came from the Philippine Air Force, Delos Santos said.

Each truck can accommodate around 30 to 40 passengers, he added.

The free ride also covered affected residents in Macabebe, Apalit, San Simon and Santo Tomas, where residents and passengers were stranded due to knee-deep floodwaters.

Magat said the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office remains in constant coordination with the Pampanga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Office of Civil Defense.

He added that situational reports are being submitted to concerned agencies to keep them updated on the flooding situation and the municipal government's response.|via Tristan Jingco