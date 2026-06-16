Floridablanca LGU acts on fly infestation complaints

In response to complaints regarding the increasing number of flies in the resettlement area of Floridablanca, Mayor Michael L. Galang led an inspection of a poultry in Barangay Pabanlag.

The mayor was assisted by personnel of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), the Sanitary Team, and the Philippine National Police, during the inspection of the facility, which is possibly the cause of the problem.

During the inspection, the local officials assessed the current condition of the facility, including its waste management system, sanitation practices, and environmental compliance measures to determine whether it is linked to the concerns raised by the residents.

Galang directed the Joint Inspection Team to continue its investigation and monitoring of the poultry farm to ensure the safety, cleanliness, and welfare of the community.

Prior to this visit, the MENRO had already conducted an initial inspection and monitoring activity on June 12, 2026 as part of the municipal government’s immediate response to complaints.

The local government said it listens to the concerns of its constituents and takes prompt action to identify the root causes of issues and implement appropriate measures for the benefit of the community.

"In Floridablanca, every legitimate complaint is given due attention and addressed through proactive and responsible action," the municipal government said.