Floridablanca mayor alarmed over cases of abandoned baby

Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang has expressed alarm over cases of abandoned babies in the municipality after a premature infant girl was found on a street in Barangay Solib recently.

The incident is the second case of an abandoned baby found in Floridablanca, following a similar incident in July this year.

“Such incidents are alarming and heartbreaking. It is sad that some parents are capable of doing this. I hope we can all become more responsible,” Galang said in vernacular.

The premature infant, now referred to as Baby No. 2 of Floridablanca, was rescued by Barangay Solib officials and municipal social workers before being brought to the Romana Pangan District Hospital for medical attention.

Galang said the provincial government, through Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and the Provincial Health Office, has extended assistance to ensure the baby’s safety.

The mayor thanked the hospital’s staff for continuously caring for the baby.

Galang added that police are investigating the incident to establish the identities of people responsible for the act.

The mayor appealed to the public to pray for the baby’s recovery.

“Let us pray for the safety and recovery of our baby girl foundling,” Galang said.