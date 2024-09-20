Following Christ

Christians, by definition, are the followers of Jesus. They are expected to live as Jesus lived and do as Jesus did. Jesus said, “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and that of the gospel will save it” (Mark 8:34-35).

What do these words of Jesus mean? To deny one’s self is to give up everything we desire that is contrary to God’s ways, and to embrace everything that God ordains in our lives. To carry one’s cross is to “put to death everything in us that is earthly” (Colossians 3:5), “crucifying ourselves with its passions and desires” (Galatians 5:24). Both mean a firm resolve to say no to temptation and sin, and to do good even at the cost of suffering.

In a world where sin abounds, how can we do this? The Bible offers various instructions, but in this short reflection, I would like to focus on Mark 9:43-48. Here Jesus said, “If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. It is better for you to enter into life maimed than with two hands to go into Gehenna, into the unquenchable fire. And if your foot causes you to sin, cut it off. It is better for you to enter into life crippled than with two feet to be thrown into Gehenna. And if your eye causes you to sin, pluck it out. Better for you to enter into the kingdom of God with one eye than with two eyes to be thrown into Gehenna, where their worm does not die, and the fire is not quenched.”

Of course, Jesus did not mean literally mutilating our body parts. Rather, he meant putting an end to the use of our bodies in pursuing evil. To those who might be using their hand to steal, hurt others, cheat, or touch inappropriately, Jesus says, “Cut it off.” To those who might be using their foot to wander to places of vice and wickedness, such as immorality, drunkenness, gambling, and drugs, Jesus says, “Cut if off.” And to those who might be using their eye to feast on indecent exposures and images, lust after other people’s bodies, covet their neighbor’s properties, and look at others with arrogance and indifference, Jesus says, “Pluck it out.”

By extension, a Christian should use all his other body parts for the purpose God created them. The tongue should be used in speaking the truth, not in lying; in supporting others, not cursing them; and in praising God, not in uttering blasphemies against the Creator. The brain should be used to think of righteousness, not filth; the stomach, for food and drink that promote health, not for toxic or unhealthful intakes that destroy the body; and the private parts, in the union of a man and a woman in the context of marriage, not in fornication and adultery. On every body part that is used wrongly, we will probably hear Jesus say it again, “Cut it off.”

Avoiding sin, however, is not enough. We have to love our fellowmen and do good to them. “ If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ but hates his brother, he is a liar; for whoever does not love a brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen” (1 John 4:20). To follow Jesus, therefore, means living a life of service. Jesus said, “If anyone wishes to be first, he shall be the last of all and the servant of all” (Mark 9:35).

Denying ourselves and carrying our crosses every day is obviously not a walk in the park. Jesus told us in advance, “Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the road is easy that leads to destruction, and there are many who take it. For the gate is narrow and the road is hard that leads to life, and there are few who find it” (Matthew 7:13-14). Nevertheless, we should take courage in knowing that God will never leave us nor forsake us. In times of weakness, we can always call on him who fully understands us. “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who has similarly been tested in every way, yet without sin. So let us confidently approach the throne of grace to receive mercy and to find grace for timely help” (Hebrews 4:15-16). In times when we fall, we can always go back to him with a sincerely repentant heart, remembering that “he is faithful and just and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from every wrongdoing” (1 John 1:9). And when fatigue in serving others sets in, let us bear in mind what Paul said, “Let us not grow tired of doing good, for in due time we shall reap our harvest, if we do not give up” (Galatians 6:9).

Truly, our salvation is a gift of God, but our faith in our Savior should be expressed in love. Denying ourselves and carrying our crosses demonstrate our love for him who loved us first. The sufferings that we experience as we do this is not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed to God’s children (Romans 8:18). At the proper time, God will reward each person according to what he has done (Romans 2:6).

Let’s then take the bold decision to follow Jesus. It’s the greatest thing we can ever do.