Food-for-work benefits Aetas in Pampanga

A total of 1,702 members of the Aeta community from Barangays Mawacat and Nabuclod in Floridablanca, as well as residents in Barangay Camachiles in Mabalacat City, received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Pampanga Provincial Government over the weekend.

The event was led by Board Members Claire Lim and Sajid Eusoof, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Officer Fe Manarang and personnel of the Pampanga General Services Office (GSO).

Each beneficiary received 25 kilos of rice, cash, and DSWD food packs under the agency’s Food for Work Program.

Governor Lilia Pineda said the project is part of the government’s efforts to provide livelihood assistance to indigenous communities in Pampanga.