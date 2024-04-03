Food month celebration set in Mabalacat City

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The celebration of the Filipino Food Month this year will focus on the unique facets of Kapampangan cooking.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the City Government of Mabalacat City and the Provincial Government of Pampanga will be hosting celebrations at the Tabnuan Mabalacat Cultural Center and Mabalacat Elementary School.

The event, scheduled on Friday, April 5 from 4 - 8 PM, is expected to feature Kapampangan dishes and delicacies from various towns and cities of the province.

The NCCA and the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement, are spearheading the month-long celebration for Filipino Food Month 2024.

This year's event runs with the theme “Kalutong Filipino, Lakas ng Kabataang Makabago,” pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 469, which established April as Filipino Food Month (FFM), also known as Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino.

"The annual celebration aims to boost and promote the Philippines’ culinary traditions and treasures as part of the nation’s rich cultural heritage. It is a month-long event that also supports various industries, local farmers and agri-communities across the country," according to the NCCA.