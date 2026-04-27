Food Talks 2026 promotes C. Luzon's culinary tourism

The Department of Tourism Regional Office 3 (DOT-3), in partnership with several tourism groups, has staged Food Talks 2026 to highlight the role of food in culture, tourism, and economic growth.

Carrying the theme “Connected Flavors, Shared Stories: Kain. Kwento. Kultura.”, the event was held in celebration of Filipino Food Month and marked the fourth edition of the agency’s flagship gastronomy forum.

The gathering brought together industry experts, academics, entrepreneurs, and tourism advocates who discussed Filipino culinary heritage and the growing importance of gastronomy as a driver of identity, sustainability, resilience, and global competitiveness.

The speakers included Dr. Jay Aquino, who tackled the public market or palengke as a living laboratory for culinary heritage; and Dr. Paulo Benito Tugbang on the Department of Tourism’s Gastronomy and Farm Tourism Roadmaps.

The other speakers are Ruben See, who talked about building resilient food micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and Dr. John Paolo Rivera on evidence-based gastronomy.

Also joining the forum were Clang Garcia, who discussed documenting culinary heritage; Joanna Calasanz, who spoke on the role of travel media in promoting food destinations; and Ricardo De Sousa, who shared insights on gastronomy at the intersection of art, sustainability, and identity.

DOT 3 director Richard G. Daenos led the opening of the event. He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to advance gastronomy tourism in Central Luzon.

Aside from the forum, Food Talks 2026 opened with a Food Tasting Area that showcased delicacies from the seven provinces and two freeports of Central Luzon.

Representatives from Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales, together with Clark Freeport and Subic Bay Freeport, presented signature dishes and locally made products that reflected the heritage and identity of their communities.

Among the featured brands were Baker J Café Clark, LA Bakeshop, and 727 Coffee & Co.

Pampanga showcased Angeles City’s sizzling sisig, Arayat’s pepalto and mochi, San Fernando’s cheesebread, Spanish bread, and ensaymada from LA Bakeshop, and Magalang’s tamarind wine, jam, and vinegar.

Other products highlighted during the activity included Bataan’s tamales and buko pie, Bulacan’s pancit palabok and bonete, Nueva Ecija’s pastillas and tapuy wine, Tarlac’s chicharon and puto Moncada, and Zambales’ dinamulag mangoes and gabi chips. (With reports from Tristan Jingco)