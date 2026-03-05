Ford Island Conquest goes to SM City Clark March 6–8

Ford Philippines’ experiential test drive roadshow Ford Island Conquest, is set to thrill motoring enthusiasts as it makes its next stop at SM Clark in Pampanga on March 6–8, 2026.

Now on its second leg, the Ford Island Conquest marks Ford’s commitment to reach its customers beyond Metro Manila and strengthen its presence in key regional areas such as North Luzon.

“We are excited to bring Ford Island Conquest to SM Clark and connect with more customers in North Luzon. Through events like this, we continue to make it easier for Filipinos to experience our vehicles firsthand, even outside a Ford dealership, while enjoying exclusive offers and deals,” said Pedro Simoes, President and Managing Director of Ford Philippines.

At the SM City Clark three-day roadshow, the public can explore the Ford Everest, Territory Hybrid, Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and Ranger on display. Available for test drives are the Territory Hybrid, Ranger, Mustang Mach-E, Ranger Raptor, Bronco and Everest.

Customers who reserve a vehicle will get the chance to join the exciting Gashapon-style pick-a-prize treat, with cash discounts of up to P100,000 or accessories package of up to P25,000 from Overland Kings up for grabs.

Customers who reserve on ground will also get an outright P20,000 cash discount. Ford merchandise and refreshments will also be given to customers who will test drive their Ford vehicle of choice.

The Ford Island Conquest at SM City Clark will run from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at the SM City Clark events area. Admission and test drive are free.