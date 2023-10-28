Ford Island Conquest revving up in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Ford Island Conquest (FIC) is on full throttle on October 27 in Pampanga and will rev up until October 27, 2023.

The Pampanga pitstop of the FIC at SM City Pampanga features an in-mall and outdoor vehicle display showcasing Ford's next-gen vehicle line-up, allowing customers and motoring enthusiasts inside or outside the mall to check out the Raptor, Ranger Wildtrak 4x4 and Everest Titanium+ 4x4.

The FIC in Pampanga offers a special test drive track set up to experience the features and capabilities of Ford’s top-selling vehicles, in a Next-Gen Territory witrh various road scenarios and terrains that will pump up e the vehicle’s acceleration, ride and handling, and driver-assist features such as the 360-degree camera.

Those who will get on the wheel of the Next-Gen Raptor, Ranger Wildtrak 4x4 and Everest Titanium+ 4x4 will be thrilled by an additional course that will highlight the vehicles’ water wading capability, hill launch assist, and hill descent control features.

Up for grabs are prizes and huge discounts for customers who will make reservations at the the three-day FIC Pampanga leg. Those giving the trhumbs up for the Next-Gen Ranger, Territory, or Everest are entitled to pick a prize from an array of cash discounts of P50,000, P30,000, P20,000, and P10,000, as well as Next-Gen Vehicle Accessories Pack, ARB director’s chairs, air purifiers, dash cameras, P3,000 worth of fuel vouchers, and premium bags.

And on top of the cash discounts of as much as P100,000, customers can also avail of various deals available on the Ford Ranger as part of Ford’s Truck Month which has been extended until the end of October, where customers can get as much as P50,000 cash discount, an all-in low downpayment of P98,000, or a low monthly payment of P11,111.

Ford Philippines Managing Director Mike Breen shared that the FIC has always been a much-anticipated test drive event in Pampanga, the country's culinary capital.

"Pampanga, the Philippines' Culinary Capital, is our last pit-stop for the month of October. The vehicles, services, and next-level test drive experience is for all enthusiasts in Pampanga and nearby areas. And we will continue to expand the coverage of our FIC for the next-level test drive experience to customers," he said.

The Ford Island Conquest in Pampanga is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with test drive activities until 6:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Customers can also visit Ford Pampanga along Jose Abad Santos Avenue, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, or any of LausAutoGroup's Ford dealerships in Clark Freeport, Libis, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Metro Baguio, Subic and Tarlac. for more of the FIC, drop by the Ford Island Conquest page on Ford website and official social media pages for more details.