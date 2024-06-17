Ford LAG unveils new Bronco, reintroduces Mustang, Explorer

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Ford LausAutoGroup (LAG) unveiled the all-new Bronco and reintroduced the Mustang and Explorer at the Ford Pampanga showroom along Jose Abad Santos Avenue in the City of San Fernando over the weekend.

The much awaited "Built Wild" Ford Bronco comes with a 2.7L Ecoboost with 10-speed automatic transmission, equipped with GOAT (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain), Ford Co-Pilot 360 Technology, 12-inch Touchscreen with SYNC4 and Enhanced Voice Recognition, removable hardtop and doors, plus the Sasquatch Package that includes 35-inch mud terrain tires and Bilstein shock absorbers, among an array of features that will captivate off-roading enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

Ready to conquer the road is the new Ford Mustang, with its 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Engine on the 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission, a 2.3L EcoBoost® Engine on the MT82-D4 6-speed manual transmission variant. It features Standard Track Apps display on a 12.4" LCD digital instrument cluster or 13.2" center touchscreen, plus electronic line-lock and launch control (launch control not available with automatic transmissions), Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology and SYNC 427 for a driving experience that lets you feel one with the road.

Meanwhile, 3-row, 7-seater medium-sized SUV Ford Explorer comes with a 2.3L EcoBoost Engine mated to a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Intelligent 4WD and a new Terrain Management System. It has 7 Selectable Drive Modes that optimize performance and control over different driving conditions: Normal,Sport, Eco, Slippery, Deep Snow/Sand, Tow/Haul and Trail. Add to that the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ Technology and the B&O Sound System with 12 Speakers for that unique driving experience.

Ford LausAutoGroup offers P270,000 cash discount on the Ford Explorer, while P25,000 will be slashed off on down payment, with up to P25,000 cash discount and P25,000 worth of accessories for the Ford Mustang.

For reservations and more details visit Ford Cabanatuan, Ford Clark, Ford Dagupan, Ford Ilocos Norte, Ford Isabela, Ford Libis, Ford Metro Baguio, Ford Subic, Ford Tarlac and Ford Pampanga.