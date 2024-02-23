Ford PH opens online reservations for for all-new Ford Bronco 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Ford fans and motoring enthusiasts have another reason to rejoice as Ford Philippines opened exclusive online reservations for the iconic SUV designed to take adventures further: The All-New Ford Bronco.

In a news release, Ford Philippines announced that it will offer the all-New Ford Bronco Outer Banks with the Sasquatch Package in the country, with a suggested retail price that starts at P4,998,000 and comes with complimentary Peace of Mind service inspection package for a worry-free ownership experience.

Out for the first time in the Philippines, the all-New Ford Bronco is now available

for reservations online via the Ford Philippines website ford.to/AllNewBronco.

The Ford online reservation portal offers a new level of ease, convenience, and security for customers reserving and purchasing their Ford vehicles. On the portal, customers can explore options for their choice of variant and color, as well as mode of deposit payment and the Ford dealership they wish to transact with.

Their chosen Ford dealer will then reach out to discuss next steps, which include documentation and vehicle delivery date. A reservation fee of P30,000 is required and is deductible from the total vehicle pricing.

Since 1969, the all-new Bronco has been an industry standard that offers a blend of unparalleled off-road capabilities and rugged style–making it easy to conquer the great outdoors and any off-road conditions with its advanced 4x4 with On-Demand Engagement that provides power to all its wheels for enhanced traction and stability.

With its G.O.A.T. Modes™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain), the all-new 5-door Bronco is ready for what will bring, starting with its body that can match performance to the terrain, weather, or whatever the roads and trails throw along the way, with the simple turn of a dial.

The SUV has a removable hardtop and doors which give passengers an open-air rush with an easy-to-pull-off-and-store removable roof option. Combining functionality and style, it comes with a Carbonized Gray Moldedin-Color Hard Top with sound deadening headliner that’s ready to withstand a variety of weather conditions. It boasts of commanding LED headlights with a signature design that complements its unique black-painted grille and stylish white “BRONCO” lettering that showcases its readiness for rough terrains.

Equipped with the Sasquatch package, the all-new Bronco has a 17-inch Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum with Alloy Beauty Ring and Bead Lock Capable wheels–giving the All-New Bronco an overall muscular appearance. It also has Position-Sensitive Bilstein Shock Absorbers, High Clearance Suspension, and High Clearance Fender Flares along with Mud Terrain Tires–prepared for all the rough off-road driving experience.

The power horse of the all-new Bronco is a 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop that is mated to a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission which is capable to deliver 335 PS of power and 555 Nm of torque, with a range of driving modes to optimize performance.

Safety is paramount in the all-new Bronco with the Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology, a suite of enhanced driver-assist technologies and safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking.

Technology also comes to the fore in the SUV as it is equipped with a range of advanced connectivity features: a SYNC® 4 12-inch Colored Touchscreen with Enhanced Voice Recognition ensuring easier access to various controls of the vehicle. The screen also serves as a monitor for the 360-degree camera that helps improve driver awareness with better visibility especially in rocky and unpredictable terrain. An added plus is the I B&O® Sound System with 10 speakers including a subwoofer for an immersive listening experience.

And to complete that ultimate driving experience, the All-New Bronco's spacious and functional Cabin is equipped with leather trimmed seats in dark space gray and navy pier color with a 10-Way Power Adjust for the driver’s seat and 8-Way Power Adjust for the front passenger, extending flexibility to cater to various seating preferences. The 2nd Row has a 60/40 Split that folds if additional cargo space is needed, and also has a recline function and armrest with cup holders.

Owners can also connect with their All-New Bronco further through the FordPass app. With certain features such as the Intelligent Oil Life Monitor, Vehicle Status, and Vehicle Location, owners are supported with information to ensure readiness for the adventures they are about to take.

The all-new Bronco is available in Eruption Green, Race Red, Cactus Gray, Oxford White, Azure Gray (additional P20,000), and Shadow Black.

Be the first to drive the all-new Bronco by visiting ford.to/AllNewBronco or dropping by Ford Pampanga along Jose Abad Santos Avenue, City of San Fernando, Pampanga and any Ford LausAutoGroup dealership in Clark Freeport, Subic Freeport, Libis, Cabanatuan City, Dagupan, Ilocos Norte, Metro Baguio, Isabela and Tarlac. Call +63 998 954 2814, +63 918 854 2251 or +63 917 569 9876 for inquiries.