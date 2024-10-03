Ford PH partners with LausGroup for Island Conquest in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Laus Group of Companies is the dealer partner of Ford Philippines for the

Ford Island Conquest (FIC) which is making its first stop in Luzon in Pampanga on October 4-6, 2024.

The FIC is happening at SM City Pampanga, where Ford and motoring enthusiasts can test drive the Territory, Everest and Ranger on-road and on a specially-designed track where they can experience their comfort, ride and handling, braking, and other driver-assist features.

The roadshow also features an in-mall display showcasing the Ford Territory, Ford Everest, Ford Ranger, and the recently-launched Ford Bronco.

“We are excited to bring the Ford Island Conquest back to the Culinary Capital of the Philippines. We have always received positive feedback and response from customers and car enthusiasts in Pampanga and nearby areas towards the FIC and the experience they get from the event,” said Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen,

“Not only do they get to see and drive Ford vehicles but also enjoy special offers and deals from Ford as well as from our dealer partner, the Laus Group of Companies,” he added.

Customers who will participate in the experiential test drive will get a P5,000 discount from their purchase of a Ford vehicle. Those who reserve on the spot will automatically get a P20,000 cash discount and an opportunity to avail of the Pick-a-Prize promotions, where they have the chance to win as much as P100,000 cash discount.

Other Pick-a-prize promotions include cash discounts of P50,000, P30,000, P20,000 or P10,000, accessories pack, director’s chair, air purifier, dash camera, fuel voucher and premium bag.

The FIC at SM City Pampanga will be open to the public from 10:00am to 10:00pm. Admission is free.