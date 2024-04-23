Pampanga

Foreigner arrested for illegal firearms

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Police in Nueva Ecija on Monday arrested a foreigner for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Elements from the Zaragoza Municipal Police Station and various law enforcement units identified the suspect as Zhi Jun Li, aka "Samuel Li," 44, a businessman and resident of Barangay Del Pilar, Zaragoza town, Nueva Ecija province.

Police said the suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest under Criminal Case Number 36895-AF for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

The warrant of arrest was issued by Presiding Judge Ana Marie Co Joson-Viterbo of the Regional trial Court Branch 24 in Cabanatuan City.

According to authorities, Li is listed as one of the most wanted persons of Zaragosa Municipal Police Station.

