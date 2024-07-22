Foreigners in PH warned against political activities

CLARK FREEPORT-- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned foreigners that engaging in political activities in the Philippines is strictly prohibited by law.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco cited past incidents where foreign nationals were deported for participating in protests and mass actions.

“We are issuing this reminder to prevent any recurrence of incidents where we had to deport foreign protesters,” said Tansingco.

“Being a visitor in the Philippines does not confer rights and privileges akin to those of a Filipino citizen. Joining political demonstrations is a blatant display of disrespect towards the country’s authorities and constitutes meddling in our internal affairs as a sovereign nation,” he added.

In 2013, Dutch citizen Thomas van Beersum was deported after joining a protest and taunting a crying policeman.

A Canadian student Kim Chatillon-Miller was also deported for participating in an anti-SONA demonstration.

In 2018, Zimbabwean Tawanda Chandiwana, American Adam Thomas Shaw, and Malawian Miracle Osman were ordered to leave the country for their involvement in leftist activities.

“Follow our laws,” urged Tansingco. “It is straightforward and clear. Foreign visitors are prohibited from participating in political demonstrations. We welcome your stay in the Philippines, but we expect you to respect our government and our laws,” Tansingco said.

A 2015 operations order from the BI explicitly forbids foreigners from engaging in political activities while in the country, the BI chief added.

Tansingco clarified that while the BI welcomes foreign visitors, the agency is also duty-bound to uphold the law by deporting foreign protesters.

The order prohibits aliens from "joining, supporting, contributing, or involving themselves in whatever manner in any rally, assembly, or gathering."

“Foreigners have no business joining such activities as it is a clear violation of their conditions of stay,” Tansingco said.

He said that foreign nationals involved in acts aimed at overthrowing the government, unlawful destruction of property, or violating the conditions of their stay would face deportation.

“If found guilty, we will blacklist these foreigners, effectively barring them from re-entering the Philippines,” Tansingco cautioned.