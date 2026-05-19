Former militant group members withdraw support

In support of the peace initiatives of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC).

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), in coordination with other security forces and local government units, facilitated the withdrawal of support of several members affiliated with militant groups in Bulacan and Nueva Ecija.

The PRO 3 said this is in support of the peace initiatives of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC).

Colonel Ritchie Claravall, director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, said that 14 members of the Samahan ng Liga ng Magsasaka sa Macabaclay withdrew their support during an activity in Barangay Macabaclay, Bongabon, Nueva Ecija on May 18, 2026.

The activity involved personnel from the 703rd Infantry Brigade, 48th Infantry Battalion, and 3rd Mobile Platoon Bongabon, led by Captain Silvestre C. Colanza under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Rammel Ebarle, Force Commander, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company.

On May 14, 2026, personnel of the 301st Maneuver Company, RMFB3, facilitated a similar activity involving two members affiliated with KADAMAY in Pandi, Bulacan.

Colonel Cornelio Ordanza, Commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Region 3, said the activities were conducted in coordination with the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Pandi Municipal Police Station.

Authorities said this development resulted from continuous dialogues, community immersion, and information awareness campaigns promoting the government’s peace and development programs under the whole-of-nation approach of RTF-ELCAC.

Participants were provided assistance and underwent proper debriefing and documentation before returning to their respective communities. |Tristan Jingco