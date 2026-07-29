Former OFWs undergo livelihood seminar

A group of former Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) took a significant step toward building sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship during the Magumpisa: Business Opportunities Seminar held on July 28, 2026, at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Region III Office, Dolores, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Conducted upon the invitation of DMW Region III, the seminar aimed to equip returning OFWs with the knowledge and practical insights needed to explore entrepreneurship as an alternative source of income and long-term economic stability.

The session was facilitated by Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Negosyo Center Trade and Industry Development Analyst Charmaine Tiongson, with the assistance of Business Counselor James Harvey Pangan.

The participants learned about developing an entrepreneurial mindset, identifying viable business opportunities, the fundamentals of starting and managing a business, and various programs and DTI services that support the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

A total of 27 former OFWs participated in the seminar, engaging in meaningful discussions and gaining valuable knowledge that will help them transform their business ideas into sustainable enterprises.

DTI Pampanga said it remains "committed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs through capacity-building initiatives and strengthen partnerships that promote inclusive and sustainable economic development."