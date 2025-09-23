Former Santa Ana VM passes at 75

The Municipal Government of Sta. Ana has confirmed the passing of former Vice Mayor Mediatrix “Medy” Gonzales-Nolasco on September 19, 2025. She was 75 years old.

Gonzales-Nolasco was a long-time public servant in Sta. Ana, having served multiple terms in local government.

She was vice mayor for five terms: from 2001 to 2004, 2004 to 2007, 2010 to 2013, 2013 to 2016, and 2016 to 2019.

Prior to this, she was elected as a member of the Sangguniang Bayan, serving from 1995 to 1998 and again from 1998 to 2001.

Her remains are currently lying in state at her residence in Barangay Sta. Lucia, where family, friends, and constituents may pay their final respects.