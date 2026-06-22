Former solon prays for unity

Former Pampanga Third District Congressman Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales has expressed hope for unity amid issues confronting the country.

Gonzales said his prayer is for Filipinos to unite despite the challenges facing the nation.

“I hope and pray na sana maging united na ang bansang Pilipinas,” the former solon said.

The former lawmaker also shared that he is in good condition and continues to keep himself informed about current events by regularly watching the news reports.

“I’m just watching. Wala naman po akong sabihin kundi manood katulad ninyo. Nanunuod lang po ng balita everyday to keep being updated on the current events in the Philippines,” Gonzales.

His statement came amid ongoing national political developments, including the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte and irregularities in flood control projects, where his name has been mentioned.