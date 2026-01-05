Former tennis champion Marissa Sanchez dies

Maria Socorro “Marissa” Sanchez, a Kapampangan tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1970s, has passed away at age 69.

The Capitol said Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, together with members of the Provincial Board, conveyed their sympathy to the Sanchez's family.

According to the Capitol, Sanchez was a trailblazer in Philippine women’s tennis and recognized for helping pave the way for future generations of female tennis players.

Her achievements were cited as an inspiration to young athletes, including today’s tennis standouts.

Sanchez won the National Tennis Open and the Philippine Tennis Association Open in 1975.

She went on to claim the Philippine Open title in 1976 and represented the country in the Fed Cup, the women’s counterpart of the Davis Cup.

Sanchez also earned a silver medal in the women’s singles event at the 1977 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia and represented the Philippines in the Asian Games.

The Capitol said Sanchez was the first female champion of the Philippine Columbian Association Open.