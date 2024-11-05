Forum on agri-based business trends held

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Agriculture hosted a two-day forum focusing on the technology in agriculture and agri—based businesses.
The event dubbed “Tech:Talks”, held at MarQuee Mall in Angeles City on November 4 and 5, was facilitated by the DA Research Division.
The forum showcased the latest trends used in agriculture-based initiatives.
The forum carried the theme "Harnessing Agricultural Innovations towards Building Technology-Based Businesses."
It introduces technologies developed