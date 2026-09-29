Foundation gives surgery instrument to PPH Clark

The One Sky Foundation, Inc. donated a 123-piece major surgery instrument set to the Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark (PPH-Clark).

The donation, which includes a sterilizing and storage box, will be used for surgical procedures at the provincial hospital, the Capitol said.

Foundation President Robert Lim and Program Director Rita Buensalido led the turnover of the equipment.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda received the medical instrument on behalf of the provincial government.

The Capitol said the donation will add to PPH-Clark’s medical equipment and support the delivery of healthcare services.

The One Sky Foundation runs programs focused on children’s health and education, including medical assistance, health initiatives and educational support, according to the provincial government.