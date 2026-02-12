Foundation to unveil bust of civic leader in Guagua town

The Ricardo U. Manulid Foundation is set to lead the commemorative ceremony honoring the life and legacy of Ricardo Utulo “Mang Dandong” Manulid on Saturday, February 21 in Barangay Santa Filomena in Guagua town.

The event's highlight will be the unveiling of a bust monument in honor of the civic leader.

The foundation set the event is in partnership with the Barangay Council of Santa Filomena, Sadyang Daranup International, and the Manulid family.

The event was entitled “PAGMÁTULÍD: Commemorating the Life and Legacy of Ricardo Utulo ‘Mang Dandong’ Manulid."

Mang Dandong was remembered as a civic leader and former Teniente del Barrio who dedicated much of his life to public service and community upliftment.

Organizers said Manulid served as a mentor to many Kapampangans, guiding more than 270 individuals toward service in the United States Navy.

He was also known for his strong advocacy for cultural preservation and grassroots leadership.

SDI President Ray R. Tanjoco said the ceremony aims to highlight the values of service, humility, and community empowerment that defined Manulid’s life.

“We believe his story is a compelling human-interest and heritage narrative worthy of wider public awareness,” he said.