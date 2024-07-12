Frasco underscores MICE sector's role on economy

CLARK FREEPORT --- Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco emphasized the importance of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector to the Philippine economy and tourism industry.

Frasco issued the statement when she delivered her keynote remarks at the opening ceremonies of MICECON 2024 in Clark Freeport on Thursday, July 11.

“The development of the MICE sector is crucial to our overarching goal of generating employment opportunities and livelihood for Filipinos. By positioning the Philippines as a premier MICE destination in Asia, we foster economic growth and provide invaluable opportunities for expansion,” Frasco stated.

The tourism chief said that MICE delegates spend significantly more than average tourists, with expenditures boosting local economies and creating employment.

In 2023, the tourism sector's contribution to the GDP reached 8.6%, amounting to over P2 trillion, with investments in tourism totaling P509 billion and providing jobs to 6.21 million Filipinos, the DOT said.

“Our focus is to enhance the quality and reach of our events, creating a more robust and inclusive MICE sector in the Philippines. This, in turn, will translate to increased investments, more job opportunities, and a thriving economy overall,” Frasco said.

As identified in the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028, the MICE sector's development aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s vision to transform the Philippines into a tourism powerhouse in Asia, anchored on Filipino culture, heritage, and identity, the agency stated.

It added that the plan focuses on enhancing infrastructure, streamlining travel processes, and promoting inclusive tourism, aiming for a sustainable, competitive, and inclusive tourism sector.

Organized by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines and Clark Development Corporation, MICECON is the biggest gathering of MICE professionals in the country.

Its return to the Clark Freeport icomes on the heels of a successful hosting in 2014.