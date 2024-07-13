Frasco vows to support Clark tourism anew

The meeting comes on the heels of the successful opening of MICECon 2024 at the SMX Convention Center Clark.

Frasco hailed the convention as “yet another stamp of confidence in the ability of Clark not only to welcome tourists but also to host MICE events, as one of the greatest strengths of Clark.”

The tourism chief emphasized Clark's immense potential, highlighted by the existence of the award-winning Clark airport.

“With this infrastructure already in place and the robust recovery of the tourism sector, we do not see any reason why Clark should not fulfill its enormous potential to be a major gateway for the Philippines, not only in terms of international tourism but also in terms of domestic tourism, with connectivity growing through the flights being remounted or to be mounted by our domestic carriers,” she said.

The meeting at the airport serves as a follow-through to the first TWG meeting led by the DOT and the DOTr in CRK last June 2023.