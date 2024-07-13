Frasco vows to support Clark tourism anew

CLARK FREEPORT --- Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco leads the second Clark Technical Working Group (TWG) on the Enhancement of the Utilization of Clark International Airport (CRK) meeting on Thursday (July 11).
During the event, Frasco expressed the support of the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) for Clark.
“I would like to begin my message by expressing my heartfelt congratulations to Clark International Airport that has been conferred with the most prestigious Routes Asia Award for being Asia’s Best Airport Under the Five Million Category, a very well-deserved accolade and recognition that manifests all the hard work that the community of Clark and this airport has put together, and that includes, of course, our very active collaborations with the private sector,” Frasco said.
The meeting comes on the heels of the successful opening of MICECon 2024 at the SMX Convention Center Clark.
Frasco hailed the convention as “yet another stamp of confidence in the ability of Clark not only to welcome tourists but also to host MICE events, as one of the greatest strengths of Clark.”
The tourism chief emphasized Clark's immense potential, highlighted by the existence of the award-winning Clark airport.
“With this infrastructure already in place and the robust recovery of the tourism sector, we do not see any reason why Clark should not fulfill its enormous potential to be a major gateway for the Philippines, not only in terms of international tourism but also in terms of domestic tourism, with connectivity growing through the flights being remounted or to be mounted by our domestic carriers,” she said.
The meeting at the airport serves as a follow-through to the first TWG meeting led by the DOT and the DOTr in CRK last June 2023.
“When we were here last year, we expressed our hopes in the recovery of the tourism sector, and we pinned those hopes in Clark, among several other destinations, knowing that Clark possesses all the qualities of a complete destination. But we did not want to pay lip service alone to these aspirations and so, in coming back here, we wanted to make sure that the things that we discussed are actually being implemented, and if there are other concerns and issues that need to be addressed, that it would be brought to the attention of everyone so that we can collaborate and work together in ensuring that we would be able to resolve these," the DOT chief said.
Joining Secretary Frasco as panelist were CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla, CIAC President Arrey Perez, LIPAD President & CEO Noel Manangkil, and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Assistant General Manager for Operations Rafael Regular.
Also present were DOT OIC-Chief of Staff and Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, Undersecretary Shereen Gail Yu-Pamintuan, Assistant Secretary Maria Rica Bueno, and the Department's Central and Regional Office Directors.