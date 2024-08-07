Free motorcycles up for grabs in Clark riding event

CLARK FREEPORT -- At least 12 motorcycles will be given away during a riders' event here on August 25, 2024.

Motorsiklo Xklusibo will raffle off 12 motorcycles, including two 400cc bikes, during its “Avance sa Kinse.”

Edwin Go, who heads the pool of organizers, said Avance sa Kinse seeks to unite the riding community and serve as a reunion of sorts.

Attendance from exhibitors and sponsors in this year’s event is expected to increase.

Go noted the success of last year’s “Katorse na Norte” which was also held at the Clark Freeport.

Go, host of the radio program Motorsiklo Xklusibo, laid the plan for this year’s event and took the challenge to outdo Katorse sa Norte.

The president of the Motorcycle Dealers of the Philippines said they aspire to fill the Clark Parade Grounds with a mass of riders, traders, and brands for a show of experience.

“The event is free for everyone,” Go said.

He added that all participants will have a chance to spin a roleta and win prizes.

“They just have to fall in line and win items provided by the sponsors, including helmets and other gear,” Go said.

For the raffle, participants need to purchase any variant of Shell Advance Oil from the venue.