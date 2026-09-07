Freedom: A conscientious right

Call me conservative, but maybe I still speak on behalf of a lot of people regarding what is called as ‘freedom of expression.’ Freedom of expression, as stated in Section 4 Article 3 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, is among the basic rights of a citizen and that no law shall be made to curtail or abridge it.

Therefore, a citizen can freely express his or her self in anyway he/she pleases to. This right encompasses our liberty to speak out or express ourselves through speech, fashion, and art. Any individual can say whatever he/she wants to, do whatever he/she wants to, or wear whatever he/she wants to, so long as this will not be taken against another individual or organization.

However, there has been a perpetual debate if the right to freedom of expression entails certain boundaries or limitations. Laws on libel and slander regulates all spoken or written remarks that tend to “discredit or cause the dishonor or contempt of a natural or juridical person…”

Acts that seek to promote expression of art garner much debatable issues, and tend to cause dissenting opinions among those from the industry and even the audience as well. Subjectivity when viewing the said material often instigates disputes and arguments. What maybe taken as a form of art for others maybe seen as lewd, offensive, and alarming for others.

Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees or RA 6713 provides the eight (8) norms of conduct that every government official or employee must live by. Two of these, I believe are related to self-restraint when it comes to posting personal opinions and biases most specially if they are pertaining to political issues and affiliations. These are professionalism and political neutrality.

For teachers and non-teaching personnel associated with the biggest bureaucrary in the county, the Department of Education issued DepEd Order No. 49 s.2022 which amends the earlier issued DepEd Order No. 47 s.2022 titled "Promotion of Professionalism in the Implementation and Delivery of Basic Education Programs and Services." In the new issuance, DepEd reminds all its officials and personnel to "practice the highest form of professionalism" and espouse a "depoliticized" DepEd by refraining from seeking endorsements, recommendations, contributions, support, consideration, political accommodations, or any form of intervention from other government personnel or similar entities outside of DepEd.

DO 49 s. 2022 also reminds all DepEd personnel to use social media responsibly whether for personal of official use by exercising caution when sharing posts or other content and should not participate in the spreading of rumors and false information; not unduly posting online attacks against fellow DepEd employees and must utilize legal and human resource mediation procedures; and not disparaging DepEd and must always be mindful of the reputation and honor of the organization.

Freedom of expression remains a basic right, but it entails conscientiousness and accountability and self-restraint.