Frisbee introduced in DepEd sports meet

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Ultimate frisbee has been introduced by a community team from this capital city as an alternative sport for select student athletes in the recent City Schools Division Athletics Association Meet conducted by the Department of Education.

Ultimate Frisbee is a non-contact, self-refereeing, multigender team sport played in a rectangular open grass field where the goal is to pass the frisbee disc between players from one end of the field to the other without dropping it.

Dubbed “Ultimate Frisbee Challenge,” the first time sports event was organized by City of San Fernando-based Keni Discs, a youth community team and held last February 3, 2024 at the Republic Central College here.

“We would like to introduce ultimate frisbee as an alternative sport for our Fernandino youth, especially since our sport espouses ‘good spirit of the game’ or being honest and fair players in and out of the field and enjoying each other’s company with no harm. I believe in the life skills that this sport can teach the youth as it is self-refereeing, for example. If an infraction happened, there is no authority figure but the players themselves who need to resolve the concern,” said Keni Discs team founder and coach Zab Jimenez.

In this year’s introductory two-category (elementary and high school) Ultimate Frisbee Challenge, San Juan Elementary School emerged as champion and Northville Elementary School as runner up.

For the high school level, Dolores Integrated School was champion and Pampanga High School was runner up.

"It is our hope that more and more youth will be interested to try this new sport and schools will form their teams to develop their players to join future local and national competitions," Jimenez said.