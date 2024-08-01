From Ayala to New Clark City: InterContinental hotel returns to PH

MANILA – After ceasing its operations in Makati in 2015, the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is returning to the country but to a new location.

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and Hann Philippines, Inc. announced Wednesday their franchise agreement to bring back the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand to the Philippines, in its new home —New Clark City.

InterContinental Clark will be part of the 450-hectare Hann Reserve luxury estate in New Clark City, a flagship development project of the state-owned Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

“The country has an ambition to become a regional tourism behemoth with rapid infrastructure development to promote ease of travel and strong growth potential. Hann Reserve represents one of the new waves of development growth in the market, which IHG is supporting,” IHG senior director for development Chris Anklin said.

With 250 rooms, construction of the new InterContinental hotel will start in 2027 and completion is targeted by 2031.

“We are confident that InterContinental Clark will enhance its attractive mix of leisure, lifestyle and business offerings and we look forward to working alongside our partners to bring more of our much-loved brands to new and exciting locations across the country,” Anklin added.

Hann Philippines chairman and chief executive officer Dae Sik Han said it is the company’s honor to bring back the InterContinental brand, having over 75 years of heritage in the country.

“The InterContinental brand will bring a fresh take on luxury at Hann Reserve, an ultraluxe mountain resort getaway, and I’m confident it will elevate New Clark City as a world-class leisure destination,” he added.

InterContinental Clark will be a 15-minute drive from Clark International Airport and a two-hour drive from Manila. (PNA)